Swedish ship calls decline but cargo volumes rise in Q2 2026

Vessel calls at Swedish ports fell by approximately 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, even as total cargo volume grew by roughly 2.6 per cent during the same period, according to figures from the Swedish Maritime Administration.

The agency noted that the opposing trends reflect a long-term shift toward larger merchant vessels capable of carrying heavier loads per trip.

"The merchant fleet is growing internationally and ships are getting bigger," said Niclas Härenstam, Director of Communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration.