Swedish ship calls decline but cargo volumes rise in Q2 2026

Vessel calls at Swedish ports fell by approximately 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, even as total cargo volume grew by roughly 2.6 per cent during the same period, according to figures from the Swedish Maritime Administration.
The agency noted that the opposing trends reflect a long-term shift toward larger merchant vessels capable of carrying heavier loads per trip.
"The merchant fleet is growing internationally and ships are getting bigger," said Niclas Härenstam, Director of Communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration.
Härenstam added, "This means each port call can transport more goods, which explains why cargo volumes are increasing despite fewer calls. Freight transport via sea is crucial for Sweden, as nine out of ten imported and exported goods are transported by sea."
Freight volumes varied across Swedish ports during the quarter, though Gothenburg and Helsingborg both registered cargo volume increases of approximately ten per cent compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, overall passenger traffic dipped by about 0.9 per cent year on year, with Stockholm and Helsingborg maintaining their positions as the largest passenger terminals.