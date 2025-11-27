Swedish rail company acquires Landskrona shipyard site for $44m

Swedish railway infrastructure company Train Alliance has acquired a shipyard and associated land properties in the Port of Landskrona for a total property value of approximately SEK485 million ($44 million).
The acquisition of Nya Fastighets AB Varvsudden includes 13 properties that house the area colloquially known as Öresundsvarvet.
The properties generate an annual operating net before financial costs of SEK38 million and host tenants including Saab and Oresund Dry Dock.
Train Alliance stated that the strategic purpose of the acquisition is to connect the port of Landskrona with the national railway system. The company aims to integrate the port into a modern logistics system where rail, shipping, and road interact, linking it to the European TEN-T network.
Otto Persson, Head of Business Development at Train Alliance, said, “We see great potential for the area, which is strategically very well located in Öresund. Connecting the port of Landskrona by rail to the European transport corridor TEN-T will lift the area and at the same time create a number of new opportunities for the companies that are already here.”
The acquisition is being financed through loans, including a property loan and a bridge loan of SEK100 million. Train Alliance intends to bring in partners to its subsidiary to facilitate financing for future investments in the area.