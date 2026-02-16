Strong demand lifts Singapore marine fuel sales at start of 2026

Marine fuel sales at the world's largest bunker hub of Singapore posted a strong start to 2026, driven by healthy demand and higher price premiums, based on port data and trade sources.

January 2026 volumes totalled 5.23 million tonnes, up 16.5 per cent year-on-year, though easing from the record monthly highs of 5.51 million tonnes in December, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.

Container throughput at Singapore dipped 0.7 per cent from the prior month to 3.89 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in January, while vessel calls for bunkering held firm, climbing 1.5 per cent to 3,778 calls, per MPA data.

Bunker market sources in Singapore said that spot demand was largely healthy in January this year, which is also typically a strong month for seasonal demand ahead of Lunar New Year.