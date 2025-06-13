Stena Line invests £17m to expand facilities at Birkenhead

Stena Line said the next phase of the project will be a reconfiguration of the port’s entrance to ease congestion and improve vehicle flow.

Stena Line operates two routes from the 12 Quays terminal: the Liverpool-Dublin and Liverpool-Belfast services. The latter route carries both passengers and freight. The company said that the introduction of newbuild Ro-Pax ferries Stena Edda and Stena Embla, in 2021 and 2022 respectively, has doubled travel volumes.

The Stena Forwarder also operates a freight-only service with one round trip per day to Belfast, while the Bore Song runs a daily round trip to Dublin.