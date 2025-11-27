Stena Line and ABP to begin construction of £200m Immingham freight terminal

Swedish ferry company Stena Line and port operator Associated British Ports (ABP) are set to commence work on a new freight ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham.
The project represents a joint investment of more than £200 million intended to boost the Humber region of England where the unaccompanied freight market has been growing, according to Stena Line.
The new facility, designated the Immingham Eastern Ro-Ro Terminal (IERRT), will provide access to the main Humber Estuary. The proponents noted that this location will allow for quicker sailing times and the ability to utilise larger vessels to cater for increased freight demand from exporters and importers across the UK.
Alongside the investment, the partners have signed a long-term agreement securing Stena Line's operations at the new terminal into the next century.
Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line, stated, “This project highlights our ongoing commitment to the North East of England but will also be integral to the expansion of freight operations on our routes between the UK and Continental Europe to meet demand.”
Henrik Pedersen, CEO of ABP, commented, “I’m delighted that we continue to deepen our long-term partnership with Stena Line and strengthening choice and supply chain resilience for UK businesses trading with Europe.”