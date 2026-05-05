Stable cargo flows for the Port of Gothenburg in Q1 2026

The Port of Gothenburg in Sweden recorded stable cargo flows during the first quarter of the year despite experiencing a slight decline in total container volumes.

Container handling dropped by three per cent to 234,000 units year-on-year as a significant reduction in empty containers offset the growth seen in loaded cargo.

Claes Sundmark, Vice President Sales and Marketing at the Port of Gothenburg, stated that a continued increase in imports has strengthened the balance between imports and exports to nearly a 50–50 split.