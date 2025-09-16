Sri Lanka sees work starting soon on $3.7b Sinopec refinery

Sri Lanka expects Chinese state energy giant Sinopec to start work on a $3.7 billion refinery this year and is considering the company's long-standing demand to sell more fuel locally, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

The Sinopec refinery, approved in 2023, will have capacity to process 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day and will be located near the Chinese-built and operated Hambantota port in southern Sri Lanka, Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody said in an interview at his office.