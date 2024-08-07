Soy Transportation Coalition contributes to terminal expansion at Washington's Port of Grays Harbor
The Soy Transportation Coalition has contributed US$1.3 million for the expansion and redevelopment of Terminal 4 at the Port of Grays Harbor in Washington. The contribution will help offset pre-engineering, design, and site development costs for the project.
Upgrades to Terminal 4 include the installation of 40,000 feet (12,000 metres) of additional rail within its Marine Terminal Complex, the installation of a new fendering system and a stormwater collection and treatment facility, and the creation of more than 30 acres (12 hectares) of additional cargo laydown area to support future operations at Terminal 4A.
The project will support soybean processor AGP’s second commodity export facility to be constructed at Terminal 4B, resulting in increased exports generating additional vessel calls.
AGP Chairman of the Board Lowell Wilson said the project at the Port of Grays Harbor will significantly improve speed, capacity, and product availability for the benefit of the company's current and future customers.