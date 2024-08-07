Soy Transportation Coalition contributes to terminal expansion at Washington's Port of Grays Harbor

Upgrades to Terminal 4 include the installation of 40,000 feet (12,000 metres) of additional rail within its Marine Terminal Complex, the installation of a new fendering system and a stormwater collection and treatment facility, and the creation of more than 30 acres (12 hectares) of additional cargo laydown area to support future operations at Terminal 4A.

The project will support soybean processor AGP’s second commodity export facility to be constructed at Terminal 4B, resulting in increased exports generating additional vessel calls.