Southern Philippine passenger terminal contract terminated due to delays

The agency said that, despite these challenges, the contractor proceeded with the project's implementation, albeit at a very slow pace. Since then, formal notices and warning letters were repeatedly issued to the contractor to expedite the work.

According to PPA, Zamboanga Port is a major hub for passenger and cargo traffic, serving the Zamboanga Peninsula, the southern Philippine provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, as well as neighbouring ASEAN countries. The port facilitates the movement of both domestic travellers and international cargo including fish, marine products, and rubber.

The terminal building was originally designed to accommodate 3,500 passengers at any given time. The PPA said that it would have been one of the largest and most modern terminal buildings in the Mindanao island group had it been completed.