South Africa's Transnet signs 25-year deal to operate Eastern Cape LNG terminal

South African state company Transnet's ports division has signed a 25-year terminal operator agreement with Ukwanda LNG to develop an onshore regasification facility at the port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape, it said on Thursday.

Ukwanda LNG is a joint venture between Tamasa Energy Group and South Africa's Strategic Fuel Fund, Transnet said in a statement.

South Africa is pivoting towards natural gas as a transitional fuel as it moves away from coal-fired plants that provide the bulk of its electricity needs.