Sonamet secures 25-year terminal concession at Angola's Lobito Port

Angolan EPC specialist Sonamet International has secured a 25-year private use concession contract for the management of the oil industry support terminal (OIST) at the Port of Lobito in Angola's Benguela province.

The new contract defines the legal and operational bases of the concession, within a framework adopted by the Lobito Port Authority (EPL).

In line with the agreement, EPL will maintain regulation, inspection and coordination functions, while Sonamet will assume responsibility for the industrial and logistical exploration of the space.