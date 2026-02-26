Sonamet secures 25-year terminal concession at Angola's Lobito Port

Angolan EPC specialist Sonamet International has secured a 25-year private use concession contract for the management of the oil industry support terminal (OIST) at the Port of Lobito in Angola's Benguela province.
The new contract defines the legal and operational bases of the concession, within a framework adopted by the Lobito Port Authority (EPL).
In line with the agreement, EPL will maintain regulation, inspection and coordination functions, while Sonamet will assume responsibility for the industrial and logistical exploration of the space.
With a total area of 762,613 square metres and 323 meters of total berth space, the OIST is consolidated as a facility for operations related to the construction of metal structures and platforms to support oil activity, in accordance with maritime legislation and the general regime of port concessions.
Under the terms agreed, Sonamet must execute an investment plan aimed at the modernisation of terminal infrastructure, strengthening of technical capacity, and continuous improvement of safety, environmental and quality standards.