Slovenia's Koper Port issues tender for quay construction

The Port of Koper in Slovenia recently issued a public tender seeking interested bidders for a project to construct a new container quay and additional storage space at one of the existing piers.
The tender calls for the construction of a quay measuring 326 metres long, seven hectares of stacking and handling areas, dredging, and the construction of the necessary power infrastructure.
The quay will be designed as a reinforced concrete structure with deep steel piles for foundations. The steel piles will be drilled up to 66 metres below the seabed to ensure adequate load-bearing capacity and stability.
The project will be undertaken without disrupting the operation of all adjacent terminals and other maritime activities at the port. According to the timetable, work is scheduled to start early next year and will be completed by the end of 2027.
The port will accept the submission of bids no later than September 30, 2024. The tender documents can be viewed through this link.