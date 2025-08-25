Slovenian port operator Luka Koper exceeds H1 2025 profit targets by over 60 per cent
The Luka Koper Group, the operator of the Port of Koper in Slovenia, has said that it exceeded all key financial indicators in the first half of 2025 despite what it regarded as challenging conditions and numerous uncertainties.
Net revenue reached €187.7 million (US$220 million), which is 15 per cent more than in the first half of last year, while total cargo throughput achieved moderate growth and reached 11.4 million tons of goods handled.
Operating profit was also higher, amounting to €52.8 million (US$61.9 million), which is 41 per cent higher compared to the same period last year and 69 per cent above the planned figure.
Operating costs in the first half of the year reached €136.9 million (US$160.5 million). The increase was mainly due to higher labour costs (related to new employment) and material costs, while service and depreciation costs declined during this period.
As a result, net profit for the first half of 2025 stood at €43.5 million, which is 33 per cent more than in H1 2024 and 66 per cent (€17.3 million/US$20.3 million) above the planned figure.
Luka Koper said that, in the first six months of 2025, it successfully took advantage of the opportunities brought about by a challenging global environment. This period was marked by the rerouting of shipping lines from Asia, uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions, and changes in global trade conditions.
While these brought numerous challenges, they also presented opportunities for growth. Luka Koper recorded increased cargo throughput in nearly all commodity groups during the first half of the year. Total maritime throughput reached 11.4 million tons, which is one per cent more than in H1 2024 and in line with the business plan.
Compared to 2024, the most significant growth – 14 per cent – was achieved at the container terminal, where 623,731 TEUs were handled.
Luka Koper said this growth was driven by new business linked to the equipping of new production facilities in the company’s hinterland markets, high occupancy rates at most European ports, and the restructuring of shipping services arriving from the Far East to North Adriatic ports.
New business opportunities, especially due to the import of vehicles from various Chinese manufacturers and the export of vehicles produced in Europe destined for Mediterranean markets, contributed to a 10 per cent increase at the car terminal, where 452,049 vehicles were handled.
The volume of general cargo remained at the 2024 level, with a slight increase in wood exports. However, dry bulk cargo throughput decreased by eight per cent, primarily due to reduced volumes of iron ore. A slight decline was also recorded in liquid cargo, mostly due to lower imports of jet and diesel fuel.