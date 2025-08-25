Slovenian port operator Luka Koper exceeds H1 2025 profit targets by over 60 per cent

Operating profit was also higher, amounting to €52.8 million (US$61.9 million), which is 41 per cent higher compared to the same period last year and 69 per cent above the planned figure.

Operating costs in the first half of the year reached €136.9 million (US$160.5 million). The increase was mainly due to higher labour costs (related to new employment) and material costs, while service and depreciation costs declined during this period.

As a result, net profit for the first half of 2025 stood at €43.5 million, which is 33 per cent more than in H1 2024 and 66 per cent (€17.3 million/US$20.3 million) above the planned figure.