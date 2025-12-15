Singapore marine fuel sales flat in November, holding steady from October

Singapore's marine fuel sales in November were largely unchanged from the previous month, official data showed on Monday.
Sales at the world’s largest bunker hub for ships totalled 4.82 million tonnes in November, up 0.1 per cent month-on-month, though rising eight per cent year-on-year, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).
Some aggressive selling last month dampened price premiums but led to higher sales, market sources said. Premiums for delivering mainstay low-sulphur marine fuel (VLSFO) softened in November compared to October, dipping below $10 a metric tonne to fuel oil cargo prices, according to sources.
Volumes for VLSFO climbed 3.2 per cent month-on-month to 2.51 million tonnes, while high-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) sales dipped 2.6 per cent at 1.82 million tonnes, based on MPA data. Meanwhile, total marine gasoil sales fell 6.3 per cent to 369,400 tonnes in November.
As for alternative marine fuels, both bio-blended sales and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales dipped, though a rare delivery of methanol emerged for the first time this year. The last delivery was in May 2024.
Singapore’s Global Energy supplied about 3,000 tonnes of methanol to a container vessel of Maersk during a joint trial with MPA for methanol bunkering, according to a social media post by the MPA.
Meanwhile, sales of bio-blended fuels declined for a third consecutive month, hitting a year-to-date low of 62,200 tonnes.
LNG bunker sales fell 9.2 per cent from October to 55,000 tonnes in November. Vessel calls for bunkering slowed 3.2 per cent to 3,632 calls in November, while container throughput totalled 3.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), also down 3.2 per cent.
