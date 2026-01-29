Singapore fuel oil stocks fall to eight-month low on weak imports

Singapore onshore fuel oil stockpiles fell to their lowest in more than eight months as imports slumped for the week, data showed on Thursday. Inventories slipped 14.7 per cent from the previous week to 19.94 million barrels (about 3.14 million tonnes) in the week to January 28, down for a second consecutive week, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

The drawdown emerged as imports slowed, while demand for marine fuel deliveries edged up in recent weeks, trade sources said. Imports into onshore tanks declined 48 per cent week-on-week to around 503,000 tonnes, the Enterprise data showed.