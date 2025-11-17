Singapore bunker fuel sales rebound in October on higher vessel traffic

Sales of marine bunker fuel in Singapore rose in October, following a slump the previous month, according to official data. Sales at the world’s largest bunker hub for ships totalled 4.82 million tonnes last month, up 1.1 per cent month-on-month, but 1.2 per cent lower than October last year, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.

Vessel calls for bunkering strengthened 6.7 per cent from September to 3,753 calls in October, while container throughput totalled 3.83 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), up 1.7 per cent.