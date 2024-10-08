Ship's officer arrested in Norway for unathorised drone flying in port

Gard said that whilst the officer in the above case was a European national, several Russian citizens have also been detained in Norway for flying drones near certain sites, including oil platforms and airports. An individual with dual Russian and British citizenship was jailed for flying a drone on Svalbard.

Norwegian and other national authorities take these matters very seriously in the current geopolitical climate and a number of foreign nationals have already been deported for flying drones in various locations around Norway.