Ship's officer arrested in Norway for unathorised drone flying in port
Ship insurer Gard said that a ship’s officer on board one of its member’s vessels was recently arrested, fined, and at risk of being deported from Norway for flying his personal drone over a commercial port in Norway, where the vessel was berthed.
Gard said that whilst the officer in the above case was a European national, several Russian citizens have also been detained in Norway for flying drones near certain sites, including oil platforms and airports. An individual with dual Russian and British citizenship was jailed for flying a drone on Svalbard.
Norwegian and other national authorities take these matters very seriously in the current geopolitical climate and a number of foreign nationals have already been deported for flying drones in various locations around Norway.
The risks involved in flying and carrying drones’ onboard vessels are not new. Back in 2016, a vessel entered with Gard was detained following the launch of a drone to photograph the vessel proceeding through the Suez Canal.
In 2022, the company's local correspondent in Egypt reported an increase in cases where seafarers were being detained for carrying prohibited items, such as drones and other “suspicious” electronic devices, in their luggage when embarking or disembarking ships in the country.
To fly a drone for personal or professional use in Norway, one must register the drone and take the necessary exams at www.flydrone.no. One must always fly below 120 metres from the ground and the drone must be kept within the operator's line of sight at all times.
Operators are advised to avoid flying near restricted areas such as ports, airports, airfields, or accident areas, and to respect the privacy of others by not flying over private properties without permission.
Gard said that the recent case experience demonstrates that to launch a drone from a vessel, for example to take photographs, may have serious consequences for the crew, the vessel, and the shipowner. Gard therefore advises its members and clients to raise awareness of the use of drones among their masters and crew, especially when the vessel is in port or is sailing within a country’s territorial waters.
Regulations concerning the use of drones differ from one country to another and failure to comply with any given legislation may lead to a criminal prosecution.