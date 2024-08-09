Ship masters' association identifies safety issues impacting Greece's ports

The Panhellenic Union of Merchant Marine Masters (Panellínia Énosi Ploiárchon E.N.; PEPEN) said in its most recent annual report to the country's Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy that some local ports are antiquated and even dangerous for ships.

PEPEN added that a range of issues have been identified including ports having lost their depths over time due to lack of dredging; uncontrolled mooring of other vessels such as large yachts at harbour entrances, thus making manoeuvring more challenging; structures such as jetties and lighthouses in dire need of repair or replacement; and inadequate or non-existent passenger waiting areas.