Ship masters' association identifies safety issues impacting Greece's ports

An association of ship captains has submitted a report revealing that a number of ports in Greece are inadequately equipped in terms of infrastructure and regulation of maritime traffic.
The Panhellenic Union of Merchant Marine Masters (Panellínia Énosi Ploiárchon E.N.; PEPEN) said in its most recent annual report to the country's Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy that some local ports are antiquated and even dangerous for ships.
PEPEN added that a range of issues have been identified including ports having lost their depths over time due to lack of dredging; uncontrolled mooring of other vessels such as large yachts at harbour entrances, thus making manoeuvring more challenging; structures such as jetties and lighthouses in dire need of repair or replacement; and inadequate or non-existent passenger waiting areas.
The association said a number of issues are limited to specific ports. For instance, in the Port of Parikia on Paros island, traffic is not properly regulated, resulting in vessels passing through mooring positions just to execute turning manoeuvres, which then increases the risk of accidents.
The country's government responded to the report by saying a program is being drafted with the aim of investing the equivalent of US$350 million for improvements at more than 50 ports.