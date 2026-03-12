Shell-led LNG Canada says unplanned flaring event could continue for a week

Shell-led LNG Canada reported on Thursday that an unplanned flaring event occurred a day earlier and was likely to continue for one week.

The liquefied natural gas project in Kitimat, British Columbia, which began operations in June 2025, exported six cargoes in the first 12 days of March. The venture can export just under 1.2 million tonnes per month.

Flaring started late on Wednesday, and increased noise and visible emissions are expected, the company said in a statement.

"LNG Canada continues to safely and responsibly advance its early operations. Bringing any LNG facility into operations is a managed and sequenced process," a company spokesperson said, adding that the facility had to date safely shipped 58 LNG cargoes to global markets.