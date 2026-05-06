Sentinel Midstream moves ahead with Texas oil export hub, first US project of its kind in years

Oil transportation and storage company Sentinel Midstream said on Tuesday it would immediately begin construction of its deepwater oil export project off the Texas coast, marking the first development of a large-scale export project in the US in years.

Sentinel expects to begin commercial operations of the Texas GulfLink system by the fourth quarter of 2028, said Bruce Heine, the company's senior VP for public affairs, adding the company will begin excavation activities soon and commit to acquiring equipment that has a long-lead time.

Construction of the project commences at a time when the US has become a net exporter of crude oil for the first time since World War Two as the war in Iran has increased European and Asian demand for American oil.