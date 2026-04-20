Saudi Yanbu crude loadings stumble following near-record export streak

Crude oil loadings from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu averaged about 3.5 million barrels per day in the week beginning April 13, Kpler data showed, 17 per cent lower than the previous week, and their lowest since the second week of March.

Loadings in the week starting April 6 averaged about four million bpd to 4.2 million bpd according to Kpler and LSEG data, just below an all-time record of about 4.3 million bpd in the week of March 23.

"One possible factor behind the drop...could be the vessel mix: for the week commencing April 13 we had more Aframax and Suezmax loadings, whereas the week commencing April 6 saw a higher share of VLCCs," Kpler analyst Johannes Rauball said.