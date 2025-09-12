Russian terminal operator Oteko begins mineral fertiliser transshipments at Taman Port

Oteko, the operator of the marine terminals in Russia’s Port of Taman, has begun transshipment activities in support of the mineral fertiliser export trade.
The initial loading was conducted on a Handymax bulk carrier, which carried 52,000 tons of nitroammophoska destined for Southeast Asia.
Nitroammophoska is a complex fertiliser that contains all three essential nutrients in a form accessible to plants: nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
It is planned that the Taman Bulk Cargo Terminal will continue to ship nitroammophoska, as well as begin processing other types of mineral fertilisers such as urea.
Oteko expects that the total volume of transshipment of mineral fertilisers at the Port of Taman will be more than 300,000 tons by the end of 2025.
“Fertiliser exports from Russia are increasing markedly from year to year, and we are confident that this growth will only intensify due to the reorientation of supplies to the emerging markets of the Global South with long-term consumption potential," said Inal Chkadua, Commercial Director for Bulk Cargo at Oteko.
The main cargoes planned for transshipment at the Oteko terminal are urea, nitroammophoska, ammonium sulphate, monoammonium phosphate, and diammonium phosphate. According to the company, among the promising sales markets are Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.