Russian terminal operator Oteko begins mineral fertiliser transshipments at Taman Port

Nitroammophoska is a complex fertiliser that contains all three essential nutrients in a form accessible to plants: nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

It is planned that the Taman Bulk Cargo Terminal will continue to ship nitroammophoska, as well as begin processing other types of mineral fertilisers such as urea.

Oteko expects that the total volume of transshipment of mineral fertilisers at the Port of Taman will be more than 300,000 tons by the end of 2025.