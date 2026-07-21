Russia to bolster defence of Sakhalin Region ports against UAV attack

The Russian Government will strengthen the defence of ports in the Sakhalin Region in anticipation of attacks that are conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
"All seaports and shipping lanes [in the region] must be protected in accordance with modern challenges, including from unmanned vehicles of various types," said Governor of Sakhalin Valery Limarenko.
An initial step towards achieving this objective was a recently conducted series of large-scale exercises in Mordvinov Bay. These exercises covered the detection, countering, and suppression of unmanned surface vehicles as well as UAVs.
A number of local unmanned systems manufacturers, energy companies, and law enforcement agencies also participated in these exercises.
Airborne and seaborne unmanned vehicles of various types have been used regularly by both sides in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
In addition to hitting military vehicles and installations, drones have also been used against both countries' port and energy infrastructure, with varying degrees of success.