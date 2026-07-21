Russia to bolster defence of Sakhalin Region ports against UAV attack

The Russian Government will strengthen the defence of ports in the Sakhalin Region in anticipation of attacks that are conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"All seaports and shipping lanes [in the region] must be protected in accordance with modern challenges, including from unmanned vehicles of various types," said Governor of Sakhalin Valery Limarenko.

An initial step towards achieving this objective was a recently conducted series of large-scale exercises in Mordvinov Bay. These exercises covered the detection, countering, and suppression of unmanned surface vehicles as well as UAVs.