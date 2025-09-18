Russia revises up oil export plans from Ust-Luga, Novorossiisk as Primorsk faces delays

The increase in seaborne exports also comes amid unplanned shutdowns at several Russian refineries, which were targeted by drone attacks. Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks on Russia's oil and gas infrastructure since early August amid frustration over the direction of peace talks which the Kremlin says have now been effectively paused.

The outages have left more crude oil available for export, the sources said.

Ust-Luga is now expected to load at least 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or two million tonnes, up from an initial plan of 1.5 million tonnes, the sources said. The port continues to operate below full capacity as repairs after the Unecha pumping station was damaged by Ukrainian drone strikes in August. Unecha is critical for flows to Ust-Luga and the Druzhba pipeline.