Rio Tinto restarts Pilbara port operations after cyclone

Rio Tinto said on Monday operations at three of its four Pilbara iron ore port terminals have resumed after Tropical Cyclone Narelle swept through Western Australia's Pilbara region, disrupting shipments but leaving its annual guidance unchanged.

Cyclone Narelle brought heavy rain and power outages to Australia's northeast coast earlier this month, forcing the miner to temporarily shut two bauxite mines. South32 also suspended operations at its Gemco manganese mine, co-owned by Anglo American.

Narelle barrelled into Australia's northwest coast last week, causing port closures in its iron-rich Pilbara region.