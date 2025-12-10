Reganosa to operate Squadron Energy's Port Kembla LNG terminal

The PKET project involves a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) capable of storing 170,000 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and regasifying 130 petajoules per year. The infrastructure is designed to cover up to 70 per cent of eastern Australia's gas market demand during peak periods.

Under the agreement, Reganosa will manage the complex’s onshore facilities, including the measuring station, control room, and auxiliary systems. The terminal is connected to the transmission network via a 12-kilometre pipeline.

Squadron Energy stated that the partnership firms up the terminal as a solution to the "looming gas shortage on Australia’s east coast" and will help strengthen security of supply.