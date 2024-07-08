Quay extension enters second stage at Romania's Midia Port

The second phase of quay extension works on two berths will soon commence at the Port of Midia on Romania's Black Sea coast. The works will be undertaken at a cost of approximately RON55.65 million (US$12.11 million) as part of a complex and phased program to modernise the port's infrastructure and align it with European standards.

Berth 10 will be extended with a quay made of blocks with a length of 53.9 metres. The extension of the quay of berth 12 will meanwhile involve construction of a quay made of prefabricated concrete blocks with a length of 306 metres.