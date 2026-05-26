Quad ministers agree to build Fiji port and sign minerals pacts

The foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the US agreed to jointly build a port in Fiji and signed pacts covering critical minerals and energy security, as they sought to inject fresh energy into their grouping known as the Quad.

The brief meeting between the countries' top diplomats – Australia's Penny Wong, India's S. Jaishankar, Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio – was the third such gathering of the Quad since September 2024.

The group unveiled its first joint infrastructure project, a port in Fiji.

"We are going to be partnering on issues of port infrastructure, in particular in response to insufficient port capacity in the Pacific Islands, we are announcing plans to work with Fiji," Rubio said.