Putin questions crucial infrastructure protection amid intensified Ukrainian attacks

President Vladimir Putin discussed measures to protect Russia's critical infrastructure with his Security Council, the Kremlin said on Friday, after intensified Ukrainian attacks that hit a major military plant among other targets.

Putin asked Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and Construction Minister Irek Faizullin to report on the proposed measures in his opening remarks, with the rest of the meeting not made public.

Ukraine said on March 10 that it had used British Storm Shadow missiles to hit a factory that produced semiconductor devices and integrated micro chips for missiles in the city of Bryansk, just over 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Ukraine's border.