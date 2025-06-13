Public-private partnership to develop Ashland City river port in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has secured a public-private partnership with Cheatham County and Ingram Marine Group to develop the Ashland City River Port.
TDOT said the project aims to, "enhance connectivity by adding freight transportation options, reducing congestion and spurring economic growth by creating jobs and generating additional local tax revenue."
The multimodal, multi-commodity inland port will be constructed on a 40-acre (161,874-square metre) site at mile marker 162 on the Cumberland River. Ingram Marine Group will pay to construct the $30 million port on land identified by Cheatham County, while TDOT will fund the $3 million pier with state resources designated for multimodal infrastructure.
The port is within 10 miles of Interstates 40 and 65 and is close to a potential rail connection to CSX via the Nashville Western Railroad. According to TDOT, barging can help ease road congestion, cut transportation costs and reduce air pollution.
Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2025. The first phase will include a fixed dock, multi-commodity warehouse and site improvements. Barges will move a range of dry goods from the port, including materials such as cement, rebar, aluminium and rubber.