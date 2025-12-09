Ports of Stockholm to enter into collaboration for CO2 logistics hub

Ports of Stockholm, Aker BP, and Höegh Evi have initiated a collaboration to establish a CO2 logistics hub at Stockholm Norvik Port. The partnership aims to enable a transport chain for carbon dioxide from industrial emitters in eastern Sweden to permanent storage sites.
The collaboration, which commenced in May 2025, serves as a continuation of the Norvik Infrastructure CCS East Sweden (NICE) project. The earlier phase involved a feasibility study conducted with various stakeholders.
The current work focuses on the detailed design of the logistics node at Stockholm Norvik Port, with the objective of enabling investment decisions across the value chain.
Nils Jakob Hasle, EVP Clean Energy at Höegh Evi, stated, “Stockholm Norvik Port is ideally located for CO2 collection, and is highly accessible for carrier ships transporting the CO2 to its permanent storage site.”
Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm, noted that the hub would facilitate an integrated transport chain for emitters in eastern Sweden and the wider Baltic Sea region.