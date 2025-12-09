Ports of Stockholm to enter into collaboration for CO2 logistics hub

The current work focuses on the detailed design of the logistics node at Stockholm Norvik Port, with the objective of enabling investment decisions across the value chain.

Nils Jakob Hasle, EVP Clean Energy at Höegh Evi, stated, “Stockholm Norvik Port is ideally located for CO2 collection, and is highly accessible for carrier ships transporting the CO2 to its permanent storage site.”

Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm, noted that the hub would facilitate an integrated transport chain for emitters in eastern Sweden and the wider Baltic Sea region.