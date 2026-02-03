Ports of Stockholm reports steady growth in passenger and freight traffic in 2025

Ports of Stockholm recently reported positive figures for 2025, with freight volumes through the ports characterised as stable with a marginal increase while passenger numbers on ferries and cruise ships continued to rise.
"It is gratifying to see a positive growth in both passenger traffic and freight volumes," said Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm. "Freight transport is vital to the region's supply of goods and development, while passenger traffic is increasing and strengthening Stockholm’s position in the Baltic Sea."
Passenger occupancy on ferries increased by approximately two per cent compared to 2024. In total, nearly seven million passengers travelled across the Baltic Sea.
Stockholm has retained its strong position as the Baltic Sea's most popular cruise destination. In 2025, 136 cruise ships called at the ports of Stockholm and Nynäshamn, welcoming a total of 256,000 cruise passengers – an increase of 30 per cent compared to 2024.
The winter cruise season has also continued to develop positively. Between November and March, cruise ships called at the ports every month, indicating growing interest in Stockholm as a year-round destination.
Total freight volumes handled at the ports of Ports of Stockholm amounted to nearly 7.5 million tonnes in 2025, representing a marginal increase compared with the previous year. Volumes remain stable and contribute to the region’s supply of goods, particularly for the construction and civil engineering sector in the Greater Stockholm region.