Ports of Stockholm reports steady growth in passenger and freight traffic in 2025

Ports of Stockholm recently reported positive figures for 2025, with freight volumes through the ports characterised as stable with a marginal increase while passenger numbers on ferries and cruise ships continued to rise.

"It is gratifying to see a positive growth in both passenger traffic and freight volumes," said Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm. "Freight transport is vital to the region's supply of goods and development, while passenger traffic is increasing and strengthening Stockholm’s position in the Baltic Sea."

Ferry traffic remains stable

Passenger occupancy on ferries increased by approximately two per cent compared to 2024. In total, nearly seven million passengers travelled across the Baltic Sea.