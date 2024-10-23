Ports of Hamburg, Shanghai to establish green shipping corridor

The establishment of the corridor between the ports of Hamburg and Shanghai will be undertaken with the cooperation of China's COSCO Shipping Lines and the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission.

Agreed objectives under the MOU include providing appropriate shore power connections to all container terminals in each port; promoting the supply and use of environmentally friendly fuels; encouraging technical suppliers, energy suppliers, cargo owners, terminals and shipping companies to commit to the goals of the shipping corridor; and sharing knowledge and information to support the corridor's objectives and best practices.