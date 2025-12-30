Port traffic in southern Brazil grows by seven per cent from January-October 2025

Port traffic in the southern region of Brazil reached 108.4 million tonnes between January and October 2025.
This volume represents a growth of 7.41 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the National Agency for Waterway Transportation (Antaq).
The performance was primarily driven by solid bulk cargo, which totalled 65.3 million tonnes.
Containerised cargo handling also showed strong growth, reaching 25.9 million tonnes, an increase of 23.48 per cent compared to the previous year.
Liquid bulk cargo moved 6.2 million tonnes, while general cargo totalled 11 million tonnes.
The Port of Paranaguá led the region by handling 55.2 million tonnes, accounting for 50.9 per cent of the total regional volume.
The Port of Rio Grande followed with 26.3 million tonnes, representing an increase of 9.32 per cent.
The Port of São Francisco do Sul handled 14.9 million tonnes, while the Port of Imbituba totalled 6.2 million tonnes.
The Port of Itajaí handled 3.4 million tonnes, recording a significant recovery compared to its 2024 performance levels.
The cargo profile for the region remained diverse, with an emphasis on agricultural products and industrial inputs.
Containerised cargo led the ranking, followed by soybean trade at 23 million tonnes and fertilisers at 16.2 million tonnes.
Long-distance shipping, focused on international trade, moved 93.4 million tonnes, a 6.43 per cent increase. Cabotage operations between Brazilian ports totalled six million tonnes, while inland waterway transport moved 2.9 million tonnes.
In foreign trade, imports grew by 9.34 per cent and exports increased by 4.98 per cent. The transport of national cargo in the domestic market also advanced by 6.49 per cent during the ten-month period.
Government officials highlighted that investments in dredging and land access have strengthened the competitiveness of the ports.