Port of Virginia expands berth capacity for ultra-large containerships

The Port of Virginia has increased its operational capacity to allow for the simultaneous handling of four ultra-large container vessels. This expansion follows the introduction of four new Suez-class ship-to-shore container cranes at Norfolk International Terminals in late January.
There are now 29 ship-to-shore cranes located on deep water across the port that are capable of managing the largest container ships in the Atlantic Ocean trade, the authority remarked. Sarah J. McCoy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority, added that the port is moving toward having the capacity to manage five such vessels at once.
The Virginia Port Authority indicated that berth capability is currently at four berths for these large vessels. McCoy observed that the requirements of ocean carriers for handling large ships will not exceed the current capabilities of the port.
The port is preparing for future ship sizes by ensuring readiness across its cargo yards, truck gates, rail ramps, and shipping channels. The increase in berth capacity for ultra-large vessels coincides with ongoing dredging projects to deepen Norfolk Harbour and commercial shipping channels to 55 feet (16.7 metres).
This dredging work, which will make the location the deepest port on the US East Coast, is scheduled for completion by the end of February 2026. The Virginia Port Authority noted that a fifth berth for ultra-large container vessels is expected to come online in 2027.
McCoy remarked that the channels are wide enough to facilitate two-way ULCV traffic. When the deepened channel opens in February, the Virginia Port Authority indicated that vessels will be able to call without overhead obstructions or channel congestion.