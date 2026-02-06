Port of Virginia expands berth capacity for ultra-large containerships

The Port of Virginia has increased its operational capacity to allow for the simultaneous handling of four ultra-large container vessels. This expansion follows the introduction of four new Suez-class ship-to-shore container cranes at Norfolk International Terminals in late January.

There are now 29 ship-to-shore cranes located on deep water across the port that are capable of managing the largest container ships in the Atlantic Ocean trade, the authority remarked. Sarah J. McCoy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority, added that the port is moving toward having the capacity to manage five such vessels at once.

The Virginia Port Authority indicated that berth capability is currently at four berths for these large vessels. McCoy observed that the requirements of ocean carriers for handling large ships will not exceed the current capabilities of the port.