Port of Singapore to require digital bunkering starting in 2025

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the digital bunkering process allows for efficient data sharing between bunker buyers and suppliers, which will help expedite administrative processes, improve accountability, ensure compliance with regulations, reduce the potential for errors, and support early detection of fraudulent activities.

Digital bunkering also promotes a more streamlined, secured, and environmentally friendly bunkering process, which is expected to help industry save close to 40,000 man-days annually.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) accepted e-BDN as an equivalent format from July 2023.