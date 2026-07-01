Port of Rotterdam Authority rejects lobbyists' calls for limited fossil fuel use

The Port of Rotterdam Authority (PRA) has rejected calls by an environmental lobby group to limit activities that consume fossil fuels within the Port of Rotterdam.

Although the PRA has acknowledged that turning Rotterdam into a "climate neutral" port by 2050 is one of its priorities, it cannot fulfil Advocates for the Future's (AFTF) demand to force companies to limit fossil fuel activities in the port because this is not aligned with current European and Dutch climate policy and is not part of the port authority's role.