Port of Rotterdam Authority rejects lobbyists' calls for limited fossil fuel use

The Port of Rotterdam Authority (PRA) has rejected calls by an environmental lobby group to limit activities that consume fossil fuels within the Port of Rotterdam.
Although the PRA has acknowledged that turning Rotterdam into a "climate neutral" port by 2050 is one of its priorities, it cannot fulfil Advocates for the Future's (AFTF) demand to force companies to limit fossil fuel activities in the port because this is not aligned with current European and Dutch climate policy and is not part of the port authority's role.
The PRA remarked that the AFTF's proposed measure is "an ineffective way to reduce worldwide CO2 emissions."
"The port authority is concerned that ceasing fossil fuel activities in Rotterdam could have major consequences, including for the security of supply of energy and the position of European industry," the PRA said in a statement in response to a demand letter sent by AFTF.
"The port authority does not expect that limiting fossil fuel activities in Rotterdam would contribute to a reduction in global emissions. At present, there is still an insufficient supply of sustainable energy and raw materials to keep society running. Companies therefore continue to fulfil the demand for fossil energy and fossil fuels."
The PRA nonetheless said that it is "certainly open" to a continued dialogue with AFTF and other parties involved in the port.