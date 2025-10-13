Port of Philadelphia acquires additional yard space

The Port of Philadelphia has acquired the Mustin Yard Property from Norfolk Southern Corporation located adjacent to the port's SouthPort Marine Terminal.
The 152-acre (61.5-hectare) Mustin Yard represents the last available land at the nexus of deep water, rail, and highway access.
The site was originally part of the former Philadelphia Navy Yard. PhilaPort, the board of the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, said it has long viewed the site as a critical asset for future growth.
The acquisition of Mustin Yard will allow the Port of Philadelphia to significantly expand its cargo handling capacity.
The site includes a fully developed intermodal transfer facility, which Norfolk Southern and the Port of Philadelphia will activate with operational capabilities. PhilaPort said this will enhance logistics reach for port users and local shippers, further integrating maritime and rail freight systems.
The yard has been with Norfolk Southern since 2008. It was acquired by the Port of Philadelphia for US$90 million.