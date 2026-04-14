Port of Montreal begins work on container terminal expansion

The Canadian Government has commenced construction on the Contrecœur container terminal expansion at the Port of Montréal on April 9. This project is projected to increase the port's capacity by approximately 60 per cent, representing the largest eastern port expansion in the nation's history.

The expansion will add a modern container terminal featuring integrated rail, road, and marine infrastructure to the existing facility in Québec.

Financing for the expansion includes $1.16 billion from the Canada Infrastructure Bank and $130 million from the Government of Québec. Transport Canada has also contributed $150 million to the construction of the terminal.