Port of Montreal begins work on container terminal expansion

The Canadian Government has commenced construction on the Contrecœur container terminal expansion at the Port of Montréal on April 9. This project is projected to increase the port's capacity by approximately 60 per cent, representing the largest eastern port expansion in the nation's history.
The expansion will add a modern container terminal featuring integrated rail, road, and marine infrastructure to the existing facility in Québec.
Financing for the expansion includes $1.16 billion from the Canada Infrastructure Bank and $130 million from the Government of Québec. Transport Canada has also contributed $150 million to the construction of the terminal.
The new terminal will add 1.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in annual handling capacity and include a wharf measuring approximately 675 metres with two ship berths. Construction of the first phase, which includes dredging and quay wall construction, has been underway since October 2025 by a joint venture between Aecon and Pomerleau.
Phase two of the construction is expected by the Montréal Port Authority to begin in 2027. Full operations at the expanded facility are currently targeted for 2030.
The Major Projects Office has been tasked with advancing this and other infrastructure projects at a faster pace than previous iterations. According to the government, the Contrecœur terminal is the first project under this office to break ground since its launch in August 2025.