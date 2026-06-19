Port of Los Angeles year-on-year container volume rises in May

The Port of Los Angeles announced that it processed 840,165 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in May. This total represents a 17 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, with import volumes rising amid ongoing uncertainty regarding trade policy and global supply chains.
During the first five months of 2026, the port handled 4,119,869 TEU to move 1.4 per cent ahead of the pace recorded over the same period in 2025.
“We're seeing cargo move for a combination of reasons, including inventory replenishment, concerns about fuel costs, trade-policy uncertainty and preparation for upcoming retail seasons,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.
Seroka noted that cargo continues to flow efficiently through the terminal facilities without any vessel backlogs or cargo delays.
Loaded imports at the port reached 449,370 TEU in May 2026, which is a 26 per cent increase from the previous year. The port explained that this comparison was assisted by lower import volumes in May 2025, when many cargo owners temporarily suspended shipments due to shifting tariff policies.
Meanwhile, loaded exports fell 10 per cent to 107,657 TEU during the month. Empty containers handled by the facility rose 18 per cent compared to May 2025, totaling 283,138 TEU.