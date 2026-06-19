Port of Los Angeles year-on-year container volume rises in May

The Port of Los Angeles announced that it processed 840,165 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in May. This total represents a 17 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, with import volumes rising amid ongoing uncertainty regarding trade policy and global supply chains.

During the first five months of 2026, the port handled 4,119,869 TEU to move 1.4 per cent ahead of the pace recorded over the same period in 2025.

“We're seeing cargo move for a combination of reasons, including inventory replenishment, concerns about fuel costs, trade-policy uncertainty and preparation for upcoming retail seasons,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.