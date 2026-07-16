Port of Los Angeles tops one million TEU in record June

The Port of Los Angeles, the busiest US container seaport, said on Wednesday it set a June cargo record as shippers ranging from retailers to data centre builders rushed in goods to avoid higher fuel costs and new US import tariffs.

The Southern California port handled 1,002,734 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) last month, 12 per cent more than in June 2025, marking the third time the 118-year-old trade gateway has topped the one million TEU mark, executive director Gene Seroka said.

June imports increased 13 per cent to 530,558, while exports inched up 0.2 per cent to 126,365, port data showed.