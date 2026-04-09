Port of Los Angeles receives record funding for harbor maintenance

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has allocated approximately $70 million to the Port of Los Angeles for harbor maintenance and navigational safety improvements. This funding is part of a record $131.8 million distribution for the San Pedro Bay port complex.
The allocation originates from the harbor maintenance trust fund (HMTF), which is supported by a 0.125 per cent commercial cargo tax paid by US importers.
While the Port of Los Angeles and other donor ports contribute more than half of the fund's total revenue, USACE stated they have historically received less than three per cent back for local improvements.
Reforms enacted in 2020 established a framework to address this funding imbalance, though the port reported that no funding was allocated during fiscal year 2025. Congress has appropriated $3.245 billion for the trust fund in fiscal year 2026, with $416.8 million specifically designated for donor and energy ports.
Los Angeles Port Executive Director Gene Seroka said, “Right now, the port is looking at more than $6 billion in future navigational maintenance and repair projects.”
He added that with the new support, the port stated that repairs can move forward more quickly to maintain infrastructure standards.
Planned projects include an $18 million wharf retrofit at Berth 305 and a $322 million seismic upgrade at berth 126. The port also intends to use $25 million for wharf and fender repairs at berths 49-50.
Additional allocations include $35 million for marine oil terminal improvements at Berths 238-239 and $140 million for sediment removal and remediation.
The harbor maintenance trust fund was originally established in 1986 but was limited to maintenance dredging to preserve channel depths, USACE noted.