Port of Los Angeles receives record funding for harbor maintenance

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has allocated approximately $70 million to the Port of Los Angeles for harbor maintenance and navigational safety improvements. This funding is part of a record $131.8 million distribution for the San Pedro Bay port complex.

The allocation originates from the harbor maintenance trust fund (HMTF), which is supported by a 0.125 per cent commercial cargo tax paid by US importers.

While the Port of Los Angeles and other donor ports contribute more than half of the fund's total revenue, USACE stated they have historically received less than three per cent back for local improvements.