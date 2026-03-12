Port of Los Angeles largely insulated from Iran war disruptions, executive director says

The busiest US container seaport in Los Angeles is mostly insulated from supply chain upheaval sparked by US-Israel attacks on Iran that have spiraled into a regional conflict, its executive director Gene Seroka said on Thursday.

The Iran war has snarled container shipping in the Middle East, sending up costs, stranding ships and cargoes, threatening fuel shortages and endangering vessels and the lives of seafarers.

"We, right now, don't see any of that congestion happening" on the lucrative transpacific ocean trade that is the lifeblood of the Port of Los Angeles, Seroka said.