Port of Los Angeles issues request for proposals for pre-development of potential new terminal

The Port of Los Angeles is seeking proposals from interested parties to participate in the pre-development of Pier 500, a proposed new stand-alone marine container terminal along the Pier 400 Channel.
The selected entity would enter into a public-private pre-development agreement with the port to scope the project’s financial feasibility, procure entitlements, and handle other requirements needed before implementation and build-out of the project.
As proposed, Pier 500 would be a 200-acre (80-hectare) site with two new berths and approximately 3,000 linear feet (900 metres) of new available wharf.
The project site is located in natural deep water on the southern tip of the port’s terminal island. The Port of Los Angeles said the project site would greatly increase port cargo efficiency, as it would allow for larger, next generation cargo ships.
The proposed Pier 500 site lies just south of Pier 400, currently the largest container terminal at the port. For decades, the port has been exploring proposed plans to add cargo capacity as warranted by increased demand.
For this reason, the port has identified a submerged site of 124 acres (50 hectares), infrastructure that was added during the construction of the adjacent Pier 400 before it was completed in 2002. The proposed Pier 500 project would allow the port to leverage this existing asset.
The pre-development process will include all necessary environmental assessments as required under the California Environmental Quality Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.
The entire proposed Pier 500 project—from pre-development, entitlement procurement, and environmental review to full build-out and operation—is expected to take approximately 10 years.
The full request for proposals can be read here. Proposals are due to the Port of Los Angeles by 15:00 local time on January 29, 2026.