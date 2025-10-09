Port of Long Beach awarded $20m for offshore wind terminal

The proposed $4.7 billion facility is intended to help California meet its goal of generating 25 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2045.

The grant funding came from a climate bond measure approved by California voters in 2024, which set aside $475 million for port infrastructure projects connected to offshore wind development.

The Pier Wind terminal would allow for the staging and assembly of large wind turbines, which would then be towed by sea to wind lease areas off the coast of Central and Northern California. Construction could start as soon as 2027.