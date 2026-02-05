Port of Klaipeda begins procurement for southern area development

The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority has launched the procurement process for contractors to carry out the first stage of the expansion of the harbour's southern area. This initial phase involves the construction of the southern port gates, which the authority reported is part of the largest development project in the history of the facility.

Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, noted that the organisation has highlighted the importance of developing the southern section for several years. “By announcing this first-stage tender, we are taking a tangible step toward the start of the largest project in the history of the Port of Klaipėda,” said Latakas.

Latakas stated that the authority is focused on beginning actual construction works during the current year. The authority noted the future southern gates complex is intended to eventually include a marina and a quay.