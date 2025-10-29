Port of Gothenburg's container volumes soar, Ro-Ro traffic rebounds in first nine months of 2025

During the first three quarters of 2025, container volumes at Sweden's Port of Gothenburg rose by four per cent, reaching record levels both at the quayside and on the rail network according to the port authority.
Ro-Ro traffic is also showing renewed growth after a slower period, while car and energy volumes have declined.
In total, 709,000 TEUs were handled during the first three quarters of 2025 – a four per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024.
"This puts the port on track for an all-time high," the Port of Gothenburg said in a press release. "Never before have so many containers passed through the Port of Gothenburg during the first three quarters of a year."
"Several factors are working together," said Claes Sundmark, Vice President Sales at the Port of Gothenburg. "Cargo owners are increasingly demanding efficient, sustainable transport options that strengthen their competitiveness. Many other ports in northern Europe are currently struggling with capacity issues, which plays to our advantage.
"We have the service range, infrastructure, and skilled operators across all areas that allow us to meet demand."
The port said the increase is driven primarily by imports, while exports remain stable. At the same time, the proportion of empty containers continues to decline, which the port claims is a reflection of balanced import and export flows.
During the first three quarters, the number of containers transported to and from the port by rail increased by four per cent to 393,000 TEUs. Growth is being driven by rail shuttles to and from northern Sweden, hinterland regions and the Stockholm region.
More than 60 per cent of all container cargo to and from the port is transported by rail, which the port said is also a record figure.
A total of 394,000 R- Ro units were handled during the first three quarters, a one per cent increase compared with the previous year. After a slower period in 2024, volumes are once again trending upward – particularly on the import side – while exports remain steady.
The port handled 172,000 cars during the period, a nine per cent decrease year-on-year. Exports to Europe fell by 13 per cent, while imports saw a modest rise. Exports to the United States declined by 21 per cent, mainly due to US import tariffs on cars from the EU.
Handling of energy products at the port decreased by seven per cent to 15.2 million tonnes. September, however, saw a 22 per cent increase in volumes, partly offsetting the decline earlier in the year.
A total of 1.1 million ferry passengers traveled to and from Gothenburg during the first three quarters, in line with last year’s figures. The cruise season has been extensive, with 55 calls and 75,000 passengers so far.
Cruise ships are now scheduled to call at the Port of Gothenburg every month for the remainder of the year.