Port of Gothenburg's container volumes soar, Ro-Ro traffic rebounds in first nine months of 2025

The port said the increase is driven primarily by imports, while exports remain stable. At the same time, the proportion of empty containers continues to decline, which the port claims is a reflection of balanced import and export flows.

During the first three quarters, the number of containers transported to and from the port by rail increased by four per cent to 393,000 TEUs. Growth is being driven by rail shuttles to and from northern Sweden, hinterland regions and the Stockholm region.

More than 60 per cent of all container cargo to and from the port is transported by rail, which the port said is also a record figure.