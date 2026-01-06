Port of Galveston set to complete major cargo complex upgrades in 2026

The Port of Galveston, Texas is scheduled to complete a series of major infrastructure improvements at its West Port Cargo Complex in 2026.
The port authority noted that $106 million investment marks the port’s first significant waterfront cargo upgrade in decades and follows the opening of its fourth cruise terminal in late 2025.
The port currently handles more than three million tons of general and breakbulk cargo annually, including Ro-Ro traffic and wind turbine components.
The ongoing project will add acreage for cargo handling and extend berthing space to support regional economic growth.
At Pier 38/39, crews have constructed a closure structure to enclose an outdated slip.
This area will double as a new berth starting in 2026, with dredge materials used to fill the slip throughout the year to create new cargo laydown space.
A similar slip closure and berth extension at Pier 40/41 is expected to be finished by mid-2026.
Together, these projects enable the commissioning of a continuous 1,434-foot (437-metre) berth designed to accommodate vessels with a 46-foot (14-metre) draft during the second half of 2026.
Additional landside work included repaving six acres (two hectares) at Pier 41 to repair damaged concrete.
The port has also demolished a decommissioned grain elevator to free up further acreage, with the site expected to be fully cleared for cargo use within the next year.
The phased construction began in 2024 using a combination of state grants and port operating reserves generated from cruise revenues.
Officials stated that these improvements allow the port to diversify its revenue streams and develop its cargo business to its full potential.