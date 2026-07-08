Port of Galveston opens new cargo berth with first vessel arrival

The Port of Galveston, Texas has opened its new cargo berth at the West Port Cargo Complex, welcoming a Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel on July 2. The 656-foot-long (199.9-metre) Toledo initiated operations by discharging heavy construction equipment from Brazil and the far east before loading machinery destined for Australia and Brazil.

This newly completed 1,410-foot-long (429.8-metre) berth at Pier 39-40 represents a portion of a $106 million cargo facility expansion project that commenced in 2024.

The infrastructure initiative involved filling one slip, enclosing two outdated slips, repaving cargo handling areas, and demolishing a decommissioned grain elevator.