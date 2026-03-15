Port of Fujairah resumes oil loadings after attack

Oil loading operations at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, have resumed after a drone attack and fire on Saturday, four sources told Reuters, but it was unclear if the operations were back to normal.

An Indian-flagged vessel loaded with 80,800 tonnes of United Arab Emirates' Murban oil, sailed for India on Sunday from Fujairah, India's government said.

The vessel, Jag Laadki, was loading oil at the single point mooring, when Fujairah terminal was attacked, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Sunday.